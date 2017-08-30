Government injects $12 million to help implement digital curriculum

A new programme to help schools implement a new digital curriculum was launched today by the Government, which comes with a $12 million injection into the project.

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW

Education Minister Chris Hipkins launched the support programme at Wellington's Northland School today.

Digital Readiness programme Kia Takatū ā-Matihiko was said by Mr Hipkins to be part of a $38 million Government package to roll out the digital curriculum.

Kia Takatū ā-Matihiko was developed to help teachers implement the digital technology content into the curriculum.

"The digital curriculum is about teaching children how to design their own digital solutions and become creators of, not just users of, digital technologies, to prepare them for the modern workforce," Mr Hipkins said.