Government inject $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

The Government is announcing $46 million in new investment in the Northland region today, with the implementation of one of New Zealand First's primary coalition demands.

PM Jacinda Ardern gave a clever response to her minister at the launch of the renamed forestry service.

The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement announcing the project.

Ms Ardern also highlighted the Te Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action plan, which has already brought unemployment in the region down from 8 per cent in March of 2017 to 5.8 per cent.

About $8.9 million will be spent on supporting cultural and tourism attractions in the region, about $8.7m will go into social and state housing projects and $6.2m will be spent on transport business cases.

A further $500,000 will be spent investigating rail lines in the region - the link between Auckland and Whangarei is currently unable to handle the same types of cargo as other lines.

A number of ministers are in the region today to make the announcements, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy PM Winston Peters, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis, Housing and Transport Minister Phil Twyford, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, Maori Economic Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Employment Minister Willie Jackson.

Ms Ardern said in a statement that she is "delighted to be back in Northland with so many of my colleagues today to announce initiatives that will enhance Northland’s economy, create jobs, and promote healthy communities."

The venture has been launched by iwi and the Government.
"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done and this Government will continue to work hard and form genuine partnerships to further support Northland’s growth."

