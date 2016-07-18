TODAY |

Government hopeful of quicker case resolutions as Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal launched

Nearly nine years since the 2010 earthquake, the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal has been launched.

Frustrated homeowners still waiting for insurance claims from the 2010 and deadly 2011 Canterbury earthquake will now have a "fair, flexible and cost-effective" way to resolve them, according to Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Three million dollars from the Government will go towards the tribunal which can now deal with cases transferred from the High Court.

The Tribunal is located in Christchurch and will be chaired by former District Court Judge, Chris Somerville.

"This is great news for the tired and frustrated Canterbury homeowners who are still waiting for a resolution to their insurance claims from these earthquakes," says Mr Little. 

"This tribunal will be a circuit-breaker for those disputes that have dragged on for too long and for people who deserve closure and to move on with their lives."

"Christchurch, New Zealand - March 26, 2011: House in Avonside collapses in the largest earthquake Christchurch has ever experienced - 7.1 on the Richter Scale on March 26, 2011 in Christchurch."
A house that has collapsed after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake (File picture). Source: istock.com
