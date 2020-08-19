Government holding 2pm Covid-19 update following Auckland community case

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to hold a press conference about the coronavirus at 2pm today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The stand-up comes after an Auckland woman was confirmed as having the virus yesterday.

The new community case is a 20-year-old woman who works at A-Z Collection, a clothing store on High Street. She's a student at AUT and lives in a central city apartment.

Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Ubers over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.

Three close contacts of the woman, including a co-worker and colleague, are being tested and are self-isolating.

This morning, Hipkins said preliminary genomic sequencing pointed to her virus being linked to Defence Force workers, one of whom worked at an Auckland managed isolation facility.