Government holding 2pm Covid-19 update following Auckland community case

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to hold a press conference about the coronavirus at 2pm today.
The stand-up comes after an Auckland woman was confirmed as having the virus yesterday.
The new community case is a 20-year-old woman who works at A-Z Collection, a clothing store on High Street. She's a student at AUT and lives in a central city apartment.
Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Ubers over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.
Three close contacts of the woman, including a co-worker and colleague, are being tested and are self-isolating.
This morning, Hipkins said preliminary genomic sequencing pointed to her virus being linked to Defence Force workers, one of whom worked at an Auckland managed isolation facility.
Today's 2pm presser will be live on TVNZ1, as well as streamed at 1 NEWS online and Facebook.