Government to help pay for 'managed retreat' of Matatā, 14 years after severe flood

Residents in a small Bay of Plenty town have been encouraged to leave their homes for good tonight, 14 years since they were damaged in a huge flood.

The disaster tore through the small town of Matatā in 2005, and the council has been trying to figure out the best option for its future ever since.

A release from the Government issued tonight states that it will put $5 million "towards a collaborative arrangement with the Whakatāne District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council to co-fund a managed retreat that will enable at-risk property owners to sell their properties and relocate to a safer environment".

A further $10 million will be co-funded by the Whakatāne District Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Whakatāne Mayor Tony Bonne has backed the approach, saying the safety of residents is paramount.

"Offers would also include contributions to legal and relocation costs and offset mortgage break fees, where relevant," he said.

"Owner participation is voluntary, but we believe the managed retreat package offers a fair solution which will allow property owners to move on with their lives.

"Council elected members recognise the depth of feeling Awatarariki owners have for their properties and we acknowledge that some people will be reluctant to sell," Mr Bonne added.

"However, we hope that they will approach this process with open minds and realise that this one-off opportunity will provide fair restitution and a way forward which will protect people from the threat of future debris flows."

One unhappy resident told 1 NEWS he planned on staying put in his property, saying, "Well who is going to evict me, the police?"

Another simply said, "This council is crap," arguing the area isn't too dangerous to live in.