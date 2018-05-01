What the government has already promised in run-up to Budget 2018

The government has trickled out pre-Budget announcements including conservation, foreign affairs and homelessness, to the country ahead of Budget day on Thursday.

Background

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced on May 8 a "slightly better-than-expected" run-up to the government's first Budget, with the surplus sitting $910 million higher than forecast by Treasury last December.



He said that was an indication that business profits were higher, along with a continuation of "strong" employment growth.

The Labour-led government will spend $42 billion on infrastructure and critical public services over the next five years, $10 billion more than forecast by the previous government, Mr Robertson revealed last Thursday.

Transport, health and education look to be priorities in the upcoming Budget.

The announcements so far:

Sunday, May 13 – Early intervention services for children

The government unveiled a $21.5 million funding increase for thousands more young children to access the additional learning support before they begin school.

It is said to help ensure that an additional 8,000 more children will be supported for the next four years.

Early intervention services will also receive an extra $272,000 capital to support the IT costs of additional staff.

Saturday, May 12 – Predator control

An extra $81 million will be allocated to the Department of Conservation for predator control, over the next four years.

Rat Source: istock.com

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said it would mean DOC would not have to "scramble" in order to carry out essential work.

However, National's Sarah Dowie called the funding boost "another broken promise".

"The $81.3 million increase over four years is a 4.6 per cent increase and barely more than inflation - and it's less than what National put up," Ms Dowie said in a statement.

"National's 2017 Budget committed more than $107 million to DOC – the largest funding injection in its history."

Friday, May 11 - Te Uru Rākau, forestry

The new forestry service, Te Uru Rākau, was given an allocation of $15 million for operating funds, Forestry Ministry Shane Jones announced last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm pleased to be able to announce today that Budget 2018 will set aside $15 million of operating funds to boost the capability of the new service, enabling it to work with landowners, provide forestry expertise and deliver on the Government’s forestry objectives," Mr Jones said.

Wednesday, May 9 - Frontline domestic violence

The government announced a $76 million funding boost in next week's budget for those working on the frontline against family violence.

The boost of funding will go to around 150 providers of anti-family violence services.

Tuesday, May 8 - Foreign affairs and development

Over $900 million will go into the foreign affairs and development sector over the next four years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced in a pre-Budget speech that an extra $714.2 million would go to foreign aid, mainly around the Pacific region over the next four years, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would see an increase of $150.4 million over the next four years, as well as $40.3 million in capital expenditure.

Mr Peters said the funding increase would open up 50 more positions in foreign policy and the New Zealand embassy in Stockholm, Sweden would reopen.

Friday, May 4 - Homelessness

The government says it is "pulling out all the stops" to reduce homelessness, allocating $100 million into tackling homelessness and urgent housing.