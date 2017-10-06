Government gives go-ahead for 'once in a lifetime' revamp of Christchurch's quake-affected redzone

Minister Megan Woods has given the Government's go-ahead to Regeneration Christchurch's plan to revamp the city's 602-hectare redzone with an emphasis on restoring the natural environment, strengthening the connection between people, the land and the river.

The Government announced today the approval of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan which will provide a vision and objectives for short, medium and long-term future land uses and opportunities.

"How often does a city have the opportunity to consider the development of an area of 602 hectares so close to its centre? This is a once in a lifetime chance," Ms Woods said at an event in the redzone this morning.

Before the 2011 earthquake, the area was home to more than 5000 households.

The 30-year project devides the land into four parts, including a 345-hectare "green spine" and three Reaches - the Ōtākaro Loop Reach, the Horseshoe Lake Reach and the Eastern Reaches.

Each of the four parts will have different characters, constraints and attributes that influence where land uses and activities could be best located. The green spine will be about connecting people and place, the the Ōtākaro Loop Reach about activity and play, the Horseshoe Lake Reach about food and culture and Easter Reaches about experiencing nature.

"It’s so important that the future use of this land reflects its value and is a fitting tribute to what Christchurch has been through," Ms Woods said.

"One of the key areas this plan had to address was how will it support positive outcomes for the people of Christchurch, and how will it provide certainty and confidence about the on-going regeneration.

"I believe it achieves these things by setting a clear vision for the future of this area. This is an inter-generational project – our chance to leave a legacy for the future.



"Realising the plan will require sustained and coordinated effort by the public sector, mana whenua, the community, and investors."

What else the plan includes: