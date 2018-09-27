TODAY |

Government gives $3m grant for 100 per cent recycled food packaging

The Government are investing in a company to create 100 per cent recycled plastic food packaging. 

Auckland's Pact Group (NZ) Ltd are receiving a $3 million grant from the Waste Minimisation Fund, intending to enable the creation of recycled food containers to hold items such as meat, baking and deli food. 

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said the new recycling plant would contribute to New Zealand's on-shore recycling infrastructure. 

"Expanding plastics reprocessing infrastructure and capability here in New Zealand so that formerly waste materials can be recycled and re-used locally, rather than sent away overseas is a key part of tackling the plastic pollution challenge."

Type 1 plastic (PET) would be decontaminated and made into new containers at the plant. 

New Zealand currently has some recycling facilities for Type 1 plastic - however, the country is struggling with Type 3-7 plastics and the lack of on-shore processing facilities. 

"We are committed towards finding solutions to plastic pollution," Ms Sage said.

"It's fantastic to be able to announce an initiative like this during Plastic Free July, working towards cleaner streets and streams, pleasant, liveable neighbourhoods and healthy oceans.

"Investing in industries and systems to avoid and reduce waste, particularly plastic waste is a top priority."

detail of a heap of compressed plastic bootles waiting for recycling
Wellingtonians are recycling less and sending more rubbish to landfill. Source: istock.com
