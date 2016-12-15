 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Government to formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government will tomorrow formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts.

Cabinet says it’s considering clearing convictions that came about before the 1986 law change.
Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Amy Adams will deliver the apology in Parliament ahead of the first reading of a bill that will expunge historic convictions.

The 1961 Crimes Act outlawed male sex, whether it was consensual or not.

"I move that this House apologise to those homosexual New Zealanders who were convicted for consensual adult activity, and recognise the tremendous hurt and suffering those men and their families have gone through, and the continued effects the convictions have had on them," the motion will state. 

The Cabinet will consider clearing convictions before the 1986 law change, 1 NEWS can confirm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Last year, 1 NEWS revealed that men would get the right to apply for a pardon under the proposed new law.

In February, Ms Adams said she had considered the proposition when campaigners delivered a petition to parliament and she apologised for the trauma suffered by those convicted.

It's believed around 400 men were convicted of 'homosexual acts' before the law change decriminalised sexual contact between men.

The offenses which could be wiped include indecency between males, sodomy and keeping places of resort for homosexual acts.

The fight to change that met fierce resistance, and although reform won, convictions were never erased.

In late January, the United Kingdom issued thousands of posthumous pardons for homosexual acts which are now no longer considered a crime.

1985: Catholics United for the Faith meet opposition from gay rights protesters in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

In the British system, there is already a process in place for the living to apply to have past convictions relating to same-sex relationships removed from their records.

Related

Politics

Andrea Vance

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

01:44
2
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:49
3
Gold Coast woman Ingrid Brown had her face cut open when she and her partner confronted burglars.

Aussie mum slashed from mouth to ear in machete attack, may never smile again

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:38
5
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ