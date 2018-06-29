Government forks out $40m to kiwifruit industry after disease blunder

After more than a decade of fighting to hold the Government responsible for the devastating kiwifruit vine disease Psa-V, growers have settled out of court to the tune of $40 million.

The kiwifruit claim was due to head for the Supreme Court on Monday, but was abandoned after the $40 million settlement from the Government.

In 2009, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) allowed polled to be imported into New Zealand but what arrived was kiwifruit plant material harbouring a strain of the destructive vine killing disease.

It was only a year later that the Ministry was grappling with outbreaks throughout the country that left orchards decimated, costing the industry an estimated $450 million.

Eight years later, the High Court ruled that the Government had been negligent in its handling of the disease and had breached its duty of care by letting Psa-V in.

Claim chairperson John Cameron says the settlement will help to provide "some compensation to the growers" after they were left devastated by the disease.

“What happened to the Kiwifruit industry in 2010 was entirely preventable – MPI knew PSA existed, they knew the damage it could cause if it was let into the country and they breached their own protocols that were in place to keep it out.

"It is critical our primary industries can rely on our Government to perform their biosecurity role with reasonable care and skill; we don’t want to ever see this happen again."

Just last year in April, the Court of Appeal ruled that while MPI was responsible for the outbreak, the Government wasn't liable for the losses.

The 212 farmers involved in the Kiwifruit Claim will now get 62 per cent of that settlement.

Eleven years onwards since the first reported case in Te Puke, the industry is worth more than $3 billion.