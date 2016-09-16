 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Government finances back in the black with $1.5 billion surplus

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government's finances are well and truly back in the black according to the latest Treasury figures for the nine months to 31 March.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) shows a $1.5 billion surplus, compared to a forecast surplus of $147 million.

That $1.3 billion better-than-expected result was largely due to higher than forecast core Crown tax revenue and lower than forecast core Crown expenses.

Tax revenue was $527 million, or 1 per cent, higher than forecast for the nine months to March and $3.7 billion, or 7 per cent, higher when compared to the same period a year ago.

Treasury says corporate tax continues to be the largest driver of the surplus result, with tax in that sector $673 million ahead of forecast.

Meanwhile Government expenses for the nine months to March were at $56.6 billion, which is $722 million (1.3 per cent) lower than forecast.

The $722 million dollar lower-than-expected result with Crown expenses was largely due to expected costs for the Kaikoura earthquakes having yet to eventuate.

Related

Economy

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

Watch: How Donald Trump told James Comey - 'You're FIRED'

00:14
2
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

03:45
3
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

00:23
4
The All Blacks legend described Hugo Black as "a character", after taking the young boy up for a spin.

Video: Richie McCaw leaves boy with rare bone marrow disorder grinning from ear-to-ear after helicopter ride of a lifetime

01:52
5
The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.

Girl, 11, falls to her death on rapid river rider in UK theme park

00:26
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

Watch: How Donald Trump told James Comey - 'You're FIRED'

"Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ