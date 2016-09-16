Government finances back in the black with $1.5 billion surplus

The Government's finances are well and truly back in the black according to the latest Treasury figures for the nine months to 31 March.

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture). Source: istock.com

The operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) shows a $1.5 billion surplus, compared to a forecast surplus of $147 million.

That $1.3 billion better-than-expected result was largely due to higher than forecast core Crown tax revenue and lower than forecast core Crown expenses.

Tax revenue was $527 million, or 1 per cent, higher than forecast for the nine months to March and $3.7 billion, or 7 per cent, higher when compared to the same period a year ago.

Treasury says corporate tax continues to be the largest driver of the surplus result, with tax in that sector $673 million ahead of forecast.

Meanwhile Government expenses for the nine months to March were at $56.6 billion, which is $722 million (1.3 per cent) lower than forecast.