Government earmarks $18 million for business park near Te Puke

The Government has earmarked $18 million for a Bay of Plenty business park, with the funds to come out of the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF).

The Rangiuru Business Park project, near Te Puke, will be the region's "largest consented green field industrial zone" upon its completion, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau, announced today in a statement.

The business park will be developed on 226 hectares of land between two major roads near Te Puke, including the Tauranga Eastern Link and the existing State Highway 2.

The PGF investment will "fund the construction of an interchange connecting the industrial park with the Tauranga Eastern Link road," he said.

The construction phase is expected to create more than 200 jobs. A further 4000 jobs is expected to be made available in Rangiuru in the future, half of which will be high-paying positions, he said.

“At the moment, the region’s other industrial developments are at capacity, but once Rangiuru is finished, it will provide local industries with the space they need to develop.

“These opportunities will be a significant boost to workers and their families, and in turn, the region’s economy. It will also support the Bay of Plenty’s quick recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.”