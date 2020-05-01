Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit

Help is on the way for low income families today as the Government's Winter Energy Payments kick in.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced this morning the Winter Energy Payment for 2020 runs for 22 weeks, from 1 May to 1 October, and doubles to $1400 for couples and $900 for single people this year.

“The Winter Energy Payment started as part of the Government’s December 2017 Families Package designed to help older New Zealanders and many of our poorest families heat their homes over winter,” Ms Sepuloni said.

“When the impact of Covid-19 first hit, the Government set out a $12.1 billion dollar support package for New Zealanders and business. It was within this package that we increased benefits by $25 and doubled the Winter Energy Payment.

“A core part of the Government’s response to Covid-19 is to ensure families stay healthy and focused on their wellbeing, which is good for them and good for our health service.”

Ms Sepuloni added that those on lower incomes generally spend any extra money on household items that keep their families well, and so doubling the Winter Energy Payment will act as an immediate stimulus in local economies.

“The efforts of our team of five million helped to get us in a good position to tackle the virus and we each continue to have a role to play as we begin to reboot our economy for the good of all New Zealanders.

“The Government is here to support those who need it.”