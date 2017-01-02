Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Environment Minister Nick Smith says New Zealand is doing okay on waste management, with 97 per cent of households in kerbside recycling schemes.

The high amount of landfill waste produced in Auckland and Christchurch is sparking calls for better regulation.

In Christchurch, 14.3 per cent of all household rubbish ends up in landfills, and in Auckland it's 17 per cent - that's 800 kilos of rubbish per person.

However, the worst contributors are the demolition, building, and construction sectors, dumping nearly 80 per cent of all landfill waste in both Auckland and Christchurch.

"Ultimately, the most powerful tool in the toolbox is to have legislation, there's no two ways about it," Auckland University expert Bodo Lang told 1 NEWS.

He says New Zealand's clean green image is absolutely critical to the country's success, and we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

However, the Government disagrees, saying it's working with industry to find manageable solutions.