Government declines funding for Mike King's cash strapped Gumboot Friday initiative

Mike King says the Government has declined to give funding to his cash strapped Friday Gumboot initiative, and has announced a new fundraising effort will go ahead next year.

His initiative initially raised $1.3 million from donations on Gumboot Friday in April, was set up to give the system a break.

It offered anyone 19 years old or younger the chance to get counselling for free and quickly while they waited for access to Government-funded services.

There had been about 120 sessions allocated a month, but a surge of 1700 patients ($940,000 worth of counselling) turning to the fund was approved in September, meaning money ran out faster than expected.

Today King posted on Facebook that he turned to the Ministry of Health for a "top up" after being encouraged to do so by Minister of Health David Clark.

"I didn’t want to but hey it’s for the kids and 100% of funds would go to kids counselling and not us," King wrote on Facebook.

"They politely declined the next day 😂😂😂😂

"I’m not angry or upset, I’m motivated!!!

"So on Friday April 3rd 2020 Let’s try and raise $5,000,000 so our kids can get the free counselling they deserve," his post concluded.