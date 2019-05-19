Government cuts extra funding to investigate firefighting foam

Extra taxpayer funding for investigating contamination linked to firefighting foam is to be axed.

The Government put an additional $1.5 million into this over the past 12 months.

But in the coming financial year agencies will have to pay for such work out of their baseline funding.

The all-of-government approach to the problem finishes next month.

Investigations run by Defence, and Fire and Emergency are continuing, but more responsibility will fall to regional councils.

Some councils will set up working groups made up of health advisors and community members.