Government creates new stand-alone agency in bid to improve social services

The Government has created a stand-alone agency which will analyse the way social services are delivered and tell the Government what works best.

Amy Adams Source: 1 NEWS

The Social Investment Agency was launched today by the minister responsible for it, Amy Adams.

"Social investment is about improving the lives of vulnerable people by investing early in what we know will deliver the best results," she said.

"This means systemically using data and analytics to measure whether the social services we're investing in are delivering the best outcomes."

Ms Adams says the agency will make it possible for evidence-based decisions to be made on social service delivery.

"We'll know we're spending taxpayers' money in a way that will ultimately change lives for the better."