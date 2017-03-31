Government creates $1.8 million fund to help dairies in fight against violent robberies

As first revealed by 1 NEWS yesterday, smaller business and dairy owners are being offered a $1.8 million fund to arm their premises against violent robbery.

Police Minister Paula Bennett announced the fund today.

High-risk premises will be able to apply for up to 50 per cent of the cost of things like panic and high volume interior alarms, DNA spray, fog cannons and time safes for cash and storage of cigarettes, she said.

The cash is in response to an increasing number of violent attacks on dairies - where the rising price of cigarettes is copping the blame.

"We're taking this issue seriously, we want to stop these awful crimes from happening to innocent victims in the first place and make sure these cowards are off the streets," Mrs Bennett said.

The money will come from the Justice Sector Fund - where savings from other parts of the justice sector can be used to fund anti-crime initiatives.

Shop owners will also be given advice about how to alter the layout of their shops to make them safer.

It's expected all of the 500-600 businesses police consider high risk will be eligible for co-funding. Another 3500 businesses will be visited to receive safety advice.

"Police have assured me that they will be able to support the majority of high-risk businesses over a six month period," Mrs Bennett said.