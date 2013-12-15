Government cracks down on fishing activities to protect New Zealand's rare dolphins

A raft of new protections for New Zealand's rare dolphins have been announced, including sweeping new restrictions for those fishing in their habitats.

Maui's dolphins. Source: 1 NEWS

There are only around 63 Māui dolphins left, and around 15,000 Hector's dolphins.

Drift netting will be banned entirely around the country, current set-net closures will be extended and new areas closed to set-netting will be created, as part of the newly-announced measures.

An existing area closed to trawling, off the North Island's West Coast, will also be extended.

As well as those measures, if a single dolphin is caught in the Māui dolphin habitat off the West Coast, the Fisheries Minister will be able to "act immediately to impose further restrictions".

The new measures will take effect from October 1.

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash says it doesn't have to mean the end for fishing vessels, which will be able to keep going so long as they move to different methods.

"Fishing activities and the disease toxoplasmosis pose the biggest threats to Hector’s and Māui dolphins," he says.

"The changes will significantly increase fishing restrictions in dolphin habitats, focussing on methods with the highest potential to affect dolphins."

The Government is planning a targeted transitional support package "to help and incentivise fishing operators adapt to the new restrictions", Mr Nash says.

"Livelihoods can be protected if new methods are adopted."

More protections include doubling the marine mammal protection areas across the West Coast and Bay of Islands, forbidding new permits for seabed mining and seismic surveying in those areas, and banning seabed mining in Te Rohe o Te Whānau Puha Whale Sanctuary area off Kaikōura.

An action plan for toxoplasmosis, another major threat to New Zealand's dolphins, will also be rolled out, Mr Nash says.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says they're planning to closely monitor the new measures to make sure the threatened dolphins can be kept safe.

"These precious marine mammals are New Zealand’s taonga and we need to act now to ensure they are there for future generations," she says.

NEW MEASURES HAVE 'SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS' - SEAFOOD NZ

Jeremy Helson, chief executive of Seafood New Zealand, says they're concerned about the lack of detail on how fishers will be impacted by the changes.

"This is a very risk averse approach by the Government. It is also a decision that has serious implications for the livelihoods of fishers and their families, many of whom are small inshore fishermen," he told 1 NEWS.

"While we welcome mention of a financial package to help those affected, we are concerned there is no detail of exactly who that will help and how.