Government to crack down on Google and Facebook to pay more tax by the end of next year

Revenue Minister Judith Collins says, “New Zealanders want to see everyone paying their fair share of tax.”
The group of girls from Auckland Girls’ Grammar School and Otahuhu College were filmed fighting on a footpath.

Police 'very concerned' over 'reckless' behaviour of girls from two Auckland schools filmed brawling in public

As tensions rise with North Korea, the US have launched an unmanned ballistic missile from California.

Watch: Nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by US

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Three people were killed and nine injured in the crash at Lynn Way Auto Auction near Boston.

Graphic video: Aftermath of fatal crash where SUV sped through crowded US vehicle auction leaving three dead

Wellington named world's most livable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

