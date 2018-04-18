TODAY |

Government contributing $10 million to help Pacific nations combat cyber security risks

The Government has announced a $10 million injection over five years to support Pacific countries’ response to the region’s cyber security risks.

The funding will go towards supporting Pacific countries to develop secure infrastructure, national cyber security strategies, enhance online safety and implement cyber-crime laws.

Minister of Broadcasting Kris Faafoi said the Government would create a dedicated advisory role in New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team to work with Pacific nations.

“Building cyber capability in the Pacific is one of the priority actions of New Zealand’s cyber security strategy,” Mr Faafoi said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the Pacific was under increased risk of cyber security threats.

