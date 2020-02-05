TODAY |

Government considers legal action after company reneges on deal to move hazardous chemicals from Mataura

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government is considering legal action after a deal to move potentially dangerous chemicals from the Southland town of Mataura fell through.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This could happen if chemicals store at the site in Southland are mixed with water. Source: 1 NEWS

The stockpile of 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix, which creates ammonia gas when wet, came to national attention during flooding last week.

It's a by-product from the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. 

The local council claims bosses there struck a handshake deal to move it after the flood, but owners Rio Tinto have since reneged.

Read More
Gore council fuming after company reneges on deal to move hazardous chemical from flood-prone building

Environment Minister David Parker is outraged and says he's taking legal advice.

New Zealand
Environment
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
2
Thieves execute 'Spider-Man' moves in bizarre robbery at Hamilton car yard
3
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trade Me users capitalising on coronavirus scare, selling hand sanitiser at huge markup
02:07

Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
00:27

Sister of man killed in gang-related Bay of Plenty shooting pays tribute to him online
00:21

Thieves execute 'Spider-Man' moves in bizarre robbery at Hamilton car yard