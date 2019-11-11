Government considers giving police wider powers to keep guns away from high-risk offender Benedict Collins 1 News Political Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email More From New Zealand Benedict Collins Christchurch and Canterbury Politics Your playlist will load after this ad The Police Minister revealed the tough new measures, which means those targeted could not visit a property where firearms are held. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Benedict Collins Christchurch and Canterbury Politics