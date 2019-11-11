TODAY |

Government considers giving police wider powers to keep guns away from high-risk offender

Benedict Collins
1 News Political Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Benedict Collins
Christchurch and Canterbury
Politics

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Police Minister revealed the tough new measures, which means those targeted could not visit a property where firearms are held. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Benedict Collins
Christchurch and Canterbury
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Free EpiPens to go towards thousands of at-risk New Zealanders
2
Hannah Tamaki wants no more mosques or 'other foreign buildings of worship' built in New Zealand
3
Innocent victim in head-on crash 'was 18 with a life to live', mother says
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Taco Bell to offer frozen margaritas, beer as first NZ location opens this week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:38

Woman tells court she feared for her life during sexual encounter with man accused of murdering Grace Millane

Taco Bell to offer frozen margaritas, beer as first NZ location opens this week
00:15

Government pitches further gun restrictions aimed at high-risk individuals

Taranaki DHB's 'collective failure' preceded heart attack victim's death, watchdog finds