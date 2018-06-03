Government considers ACC for sexual harassment victims

The government is looking into whether it can extend ACC cover to victims of sexual harassment.

Women holding signs speaking out against sexual harassment and assault. Source: RNZ / Nikki Mandow

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice, Jan Logie, is having informal discussions with Minister for ACC Iain Lees Galloway about widening the provisions.

Under current law, only people who have been sexually violated have access to fully funded ACC support.

Mental stress from sexual harassment and bullying such as inappropriate comments is not included.

But Jan Logie's office said she was looking into how victims of sexual harassment can have access to the same support as those of sexual abuse.