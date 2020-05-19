TODAY |

Government considering recommending masks on public transport

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government is "actively considering" recommending masks on public transport, according to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says wearing a mask might lessen physical distancing requirements. Source: 1 NEWS

While a decision has yet to be made, he says wearing a mask might lessen physical distancing requirements, allowing more people to travel on buses and planes.

"It is actively under consideration, not just whether or not masks may be useful in public transport but all the different policy implications.

Such implcations include "supply for people, whether mask use on public transport means you could lessen some of the physical distancing arrangements, and if it's just in public transport or other settings", Dr Bloomfield said when asked about mask use at today's briefing.

No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added

He went on to say community transmission cases of Covid-19 would also play a role in any mask use policies that may be implemented in the future.

In many countries, the use of masks on public transport is now mandatory due to Covid-19.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Transport
