Government considering recommending masks on public transport

The Government is "actively considering" recommending masks on public transport, according to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

While a decision has yet to be made, he says wearing a mask might lessen physical distancing requirements, allowing more people to travel on buses and planes.

"It is actively under consideration, not just whether or not masks may be useful in public transport but all the different policy implications.

Such implcations include "supply for people, whether mask use on public transport means you could lessen some of the physical distancing arrangements, and if it's just in public transport or other settings", Dr Bloomfield said when asked about mask use at today's briefing.

He went on to say community transmission cases of Covid-19 would also play a role in any mask use policies that may be implemented in the future.