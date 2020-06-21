Government considering making returning Kiwis pay part of their quarantine stay costs

The Government will consider making those in managed quarantine pay for part of the cost.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet would look at the possibility “very shortly”, while also announcing the extension of the cruise ship ban.

The number of New Zealanders returning has doubled in the last month, with travel increasing from higher risk countries.

Today, New Zealand’s active cases of Covid-19 rose to nine.

“This pandemic is growing… we are seeing it turning up with those Kiwis being quarantined at our borders,” Ms Ardern said.

“We will consider co-payment going forward. We haven’t pre-determined that outcome.”

Last week, Housing Minister Megan Woods told media the forecasted cost to June 30 would be $81 million to hold 20,151 people in managed quarantine.

There has been $298 million set aside until the end of the year.

“This is a demand driven system,” Ms Woods said, saying the cost could move with the amount the people returning and would be dependent on what co-payment could look like.

Government looking at using campervans for managed isolation as Auckland hotels fill up

Tomorrow’s forecast sees 534 people expected to arrive in New Zealand and 320 due to complete isolation - assuming they test negative for Covid-19.

Ms Ardern said requiring people to pay was a “balance”, with New Zealanders also having the legal right to return into the country.

Cabinet also decided to extend the current cruise ship ban with ships' crew required to undergo 14 days of isolation. There will be an ongoing surveillance testing programme, which would also include people working in high risk sectors.

“We were always going to see more cases at our border, our job is to keep them out,” Ms Ardern said.



“As the world enters this dangerous new phase, we remain at a phase of border containment.”