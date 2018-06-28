Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

Cabinet will consider implementing an independent voice for animal welfare to ensure the advice on the topic is "future thinking, timely, trusted, and well-informed".

It comes after footage was released last week showing a man beating dairy cows with a metal pipe.

Green MP Gareth Hughes asked Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri today during Question Time what extra steps would MPI be taking to "ensure animal abuse in the farming sector is identified and addressed effectively and without delay," following the release of the footage.

Ms Whaitiri said last week she announced a framework for Action on Animal Welfare in New Zealand.

"My framework for action outlines the need for an independent voice for animal welfare to ensure advice on animal welfare is future thinking, timely, trusted, and well-informed. As part of this, Cabinet will consider the possibility of establishing an independent voice such as an animal welfare commissioner."

Mr Hughes asked if she would consider "allowing CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses, as is happening in France, the UK, and Israel, or promote the use of cameras with landowner permission, as is currently allowed under the law?"