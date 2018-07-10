Government confirms two-week extension for priority groups' free flu vaccines

The Government has confirmed a two-week extension for priority groups to get their flu vaccines, before being made available to the wider public.

Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com

Free flu vaccines will continue to be available from a number of different health providers, including GPs, selected pharmacies and Māori health providers.

The priority groups include those over the age of 65, those who are pregnant, people with chronic conditions, young children with a history of severe respiratory illness and frontline health workers.

In a statement, Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter outlined the importance that those eligible to receive the vaccine do so.

"My message to those aged over 65 and anyone else in the priority groups is to get in contact with your GP or pharmacist and make a plan to get vaccinated. In the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak it could literally help save lives," Ms Genter said.

"I want to be clear that hospital cleaners, aged care workers and home support workers are a priority for accessing flu vaccines during this time. We are working with employers to make sure this is provided at no cost to them.

"With our borders shut and the country in lockdown we expect fewer transmissions of influenza. It's even more important than ever priority groups get the flu jab to ensure the health system isn't overburdened this winter."