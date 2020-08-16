Government confirms 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today

The Government has this afternoon confirmed that there are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

Twelve of those cases are in the community, and one is a recent arrival in managed isolation.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield updated the numbers today at 1pm from the Beehive.

Dr Bloomfield said all the new community cases appear to be connected to the first cool store cluster as "close contacts" of already-existing cases.

Two of the new cases are household contacts of the Mt Wellington GP, whose case is still under investigation.

Dr Bloomfield said initial investigations into the new cases have led them to believe none of them have left the Auckland region recently.

Dr Bloomfield added there are currently three people in hospital - two in a Auckland City Hospital and one in Middlemore. The trio are made up of the previously reported case in hospital, a case which has been transferred from a quarantine facility overnight and one of the newly-reported cases.

The new case in managed isolation is a child who arrived in New Zealand from Afghanistan on August 3 via Dubai.

The child tested negative on their approximate day three test but returned a positive result with their day 12 test. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The new cases bring New Zealand's total number of active cases to 69.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1271.

23,682 tests were carried out yesterday, taking New Zealand's total to 571,942.

