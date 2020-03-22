Government cash boost to Māori communities welcomed

A new package from the Government to help Māori during the coronavirus crisis has largely been welcomed.

Some were left frustrated this week when organisations like Whānau Ora were left out of one of the biggest economic packages the Government has ever promised.

The Government is pledging just over $55 million to support Māori communities and businesses affected by Covid-19.

"Some of the communities across the country are anxious," Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare said.

"We'll constantly evaluate the situation to ensure this is an ongoing response and not a one off," he told 1 NEWS.

"Maori health providers are stretched and stressed at the moment so this funding package is going to reach out to them in really positive ways," Māori health equity advocate, Dr Rawiri Jansen said.

It follows critism the Government's $12.1 billion economic package was "racist" with some sayinig Māori were left out.

"Historically a one size fits all approach doesnt work for maori so we're looking for particular tailored responses that understand the vulnerable populations," Dr Jansen said.

But Māori health experts want more details around how people can access the new funding.

With Mr Henare saying that while the Government is prepared to help, individuals still need to do their bit.