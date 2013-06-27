Government to build over 30,000 'affordable' houses for first home buyers, low earners

Thousands of new homes will be built in Auckland over the next decade to help alleviate the city's housing shortage, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

The 34,000 homes to be built on government-owned land will include 13,500 new social houses for low income earners and 20,600 homes to be released to the market at affordable prices, she said today.

"It's the equivalent of three and a half new houses on every street across Auckland," she said.

"These houses will be for our most vulnerable families, for first-home buyers and for the wider market."

The new homes will replace 8300 old and rundown State houses in what the government calls "a construction programme on a scale not seen since the 1950s".

Housing New Zealand's Auckland Housing Programme will be responsible for building 24,300 of the homes.

Phase one of the programme will cost $2.23 billion and stretch over four years.