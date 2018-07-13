Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

The Government has today announced 10,000 new homes will be built in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere, a third of which will be affordable KiwiBuild homes for first home buyers.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" housing program while opening a new Mangere Development Information Centre today.

The housing development will be near Auckland Airport and within the route of the intended light rail line there.

Mr Twyford outlined the project would take 10 to 15 years to complete, in which 2700 existing "worn-out" state housing will be replaced by the 10,000 new homes.

Of these, 3000 will be new state houses, 3500 will be new KiwiBuild affordable homes, and 3500 will be homes for sale on the open market.

Mr Twyford said the project will build 3000 more homes than planned when the Government came into office.

The Housing Minister however was keen to assure his intention was not for the housing project to "gentrify" the Mangere area and community, and push the "rich and vibrant home for the Pacific diaspora" to the margins of the region.

"It is very important to this Government that when we embark on this ambitious urban regeneration that we not only deliver warm dry homes, more housing, a beautiful built environment, neighbourhoods that people will be proud to live in," Mr Twyford said.

"It's important to us that this process retains this community as a place of opportunity for families for generations to come.

"It is not our policy to run a gentrification program that will simply see land values be pushed up, and families that have lived here for generations pushed out to the edge of town."

The first stage of the Mangere redevelopment is already underway, with 35 state houses being demolished to be replaced by 66 more state houses and 100 other homes, at least half of which will be KiwiBuild and affordable.