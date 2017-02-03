Government boosts funding for drought-stricken North Island farmers

Drought affected farmers in Taranaki, Manawatu-Whanganui and Wellington are set to get extra cash from the government to help them through the dry spell.

The "fast-growing drought" was on Thursday rated a "medium-scale adverse event", Minister for Agriculture and Rural Communities Damien O'Connor said today.

This entitled farmers to access an extra $160,000 in financial support.

Mr O'Connor said Taranaki farmers had expressed concern they were running low on supplementary feed for their stock.

"(On Friday), regional leaders in Taranaki asked for support for the primary sector. Announcing a medium-scale adverse event triggers additional government support for farmers and growers in affected areas," he said.

This funding could be increased further if needed, he said.