Government to boost infrastructure spending by $11 billion

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Government is ramping up infrastructure spending in the May Budget.

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann reports from the pre-budget speech to outline the spending plan taking National into the election.
Source: 1 NEWS

Finance Minister Steven Joyce has today announced in a speech in Wellington that the Government will allocate $11 billion of new money to infrastructure over the next four years.

Kaikoura is cut off because to the large slip on State Highway 1.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's up $2 billion on what it was forecasting it would spend, when it revealed its Half Year Fiscal Update in December.

Mr Joyce says details of what the new money will be spent on will be revealed in the budget.

The PM says the Finance Minister will “outline” any tax cuts on Budget Day.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, he has announced that $812 million will go to reinstating State Highway One between Picton and Christchurch.

The rail and road corridor is planned to open before the end of this year with a total cost of $1.1 to $1.3 billion.

When combined with capital spending already allocated (like the land transport fund) the new spending takes total Government capital spending over the next four years to $23 billion.

Meanwhile, the Government has today committed to a new Government debt target of net debt of between 10 to 15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

The target had been 20 per cent by 2020.

Debt is currently forecast to be at 24.3 per cent of GDP by the end of this financial year.

Corin Dann

