Government asks outside experts to assess New Zealand's housing issue

The government is asking experts outside Treasury and other ministries to assess housing, having argued there is a crisis.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford has commissioned economist Shamubeel Eaqub, academic Philippa Howden-Chapman and Salvation Army senior policy analyst Alan Johnson to write a report on housing, which is due out by Christmas.

He said the previous government refused to accept there was a housing crisis or establish the scale of the problem.

"For instance, it was only once the Labour-led government came to office that we learned MBIE's official figures show a nationwide shortfall of 71,000 houses and that projections show house building would fall if not for KiwiBuild."