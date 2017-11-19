Government asks outside experts to assess New Zealand's housing issue

Source:NZN
The government is asking experts outside Treasury and other ministries to assess housing, having argued there is a crisis.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford has commissioned economist Shamubeel Eaqub, academic Philippa Howden-Chapman and Salvation Army senior policy analyst Alan Johnson to write a report on housing, which is due out by Christmas.
He said the previous government refused to accept there was a housing crisis or establish the scale of the problem.
"For instance, it was only once the Labour-led government came to office that we learned MBIE's official figures show a nationwide shortfall of 71,000 houses and that projections show house building would fall if not for KiwiBuild."
The report will put firm figures on homelessness, the state of the rental market, the decline of home ownership and other factors in the housing crisis, Mr Twyford says.
