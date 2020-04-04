Government approves $17 million Covid-19 support package for NZ's Pacific communities

Cabinet has signed off on a $17 million package to support New Zealand's Pacific communities in their fight against Covid-19.

In a statement this morning, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa said the funding will support Pacific health and disability services facing increased demand, ramp up public health messaging and guidance, and roll out a new outreach programme.

"New Zealand mobilised quickly against Covid-19 by locking the country down and encouraging people to stay at home," Ms Salesa said.

"However, our Pacific communities face unique challenges that require a targeted response to keep our communities well and out of hospital emergency rooms.

"This response provides that, helping us communicate with our Pacific communities in our own languages so people better understand what they need to do to combat the virus, and how they can obtain help when they need it,"



"It's also about ensuring the continued availability of By-Pacific, For-Pacific health and disability services for Pacific people throughout this pandemic.



"Our Pacific communities are highly urbanised, with larger family sizes than the average population, and many are living in overcrowded housing. As a result, Pacific families face a higher risk of rapid Covid-19 spread if actions like those announced to stop the spread of the virus are not adhered to.



"Pacific communities also face greater challenges in accessing health and disability support services, which means they are at greater risk as services shift from traditional face-to-face practices to online in light of the virus. This Pacific health package keeps Pacific people connected to the critical health services that could literally save lives.