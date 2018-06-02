 

Government announces proposal to change international student post-study work rights

The Government has announced proposals to change international student post-study work rights. 

Some say international students are being unfairly targeted in an effort to dampen down net migration.
Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the changes will help eliminate migrant exploitation and make sure that migrants granted residency contribute the skills that New Zealand needs.

"Too many students are being sold a false dream in New Zealand that the current post-study work rights can put students on a fast track to residency here.

"This has led to a decline in the general skill level of migrants granted permanent residency, and fraudulent and frankly unethical behaviour from some agents, employers and education providers has led to students being exploited.

Mr Lees-Galloway says the proposed changes will remove the requirement for post-study work visas to be sponsored by a particular employer.

"There have been too many cases where migrant workers have been subject to exploitation because they are dependent on a particular employer to stay in the country."

The proposed changes going out for consultation include:
• Remove the requirement for post-study work visas to be sponsored by a particular employer,
• Provide a one-year post-study work visa for non-degree level 7 or below qualifications,
• Provide a three-year post-study work visa for degree level 7 or above qualifications,
• Require students completing non-degree level 7 or below qualifications to undertake at least two years of study in order to gain eligibility for post-study work rights, and,
• Require international students studying level 8 or 9 qualifications to be in an area specified in the Long Term Skills Shortage List in order for their partner to be eligible for an open work visa, and in turn the partner’s dependent children to be eligible for fee-free compulsory schooling.

"The public will have the chance to have its say on these changes with consultation opening on Tuesday 5 June," says Mr Lees-Galloway.

