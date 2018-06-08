 

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

The new plan for New Zealand's land transport has been announced today, as the Government attempts to free up Kiwis locked in gridlock traffic, improve public transport and boost safe travelling.

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Britomart train station (file picture).

The Government are allocating $1.1 billion to walking and cycle projects, $4.8b for rapid transit and $8b to public transport.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said in the next three years, funding will be doubled for "safe cycleways, a significant funding boost to make public transport more frequent and affordable, and investment in light rail and rapid bus lines in our major centres.

"By shifting funding from away from a few costly urban motorway projects we’ll also free up investment to make critical safety improvements on rural roads right across the country.

"An annual four cents a litre extra on fuel will support an extra $5 billion of investment over the next decade to deliver more affordable public transport and build safer roads," Ms Genter said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the 2018 Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS) is influential to their goal of "transitioning the economy to more sustainable growth, and will promote more inclusive growth by spreading increases in transport investment across every region".

"We know that productivity and economic growth in New Zealand has been held back by gridlock in our cities and under-investment in regional roads and rail."

For more information on the GPS, click here.

It comes as the Government announced this morning it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre on October 1 and by the same amount again next year, and in 2020.

It says the increase in petrol excise is consistent with regular increases under the previous government.

The October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week, and the lowest income families will pay an extra 40 cents a week on average.

Mr Twyford says the 3.5c per litre increase per year for three years will help reduce congestion and restore funding to neglected cities.

Live stream: Government reveals its 10-year NZ transport investment plan, after announcing petrol tax hike

The Government claims plan will “unlock record investment in roads, rail and public transport for our growing regions and cities”. Watch the announcement live.


Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

