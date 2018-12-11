TODAY |

Government announces more police support for Tonga to fight transnational crime

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand will provide an additional two years of support to Tonga Police to strengthen its capacity to disrupt transnational crime.

The battle against drugs is one of the Tongan government's highest priorities, boosting police and customs' coffers by more than $1 million each, with New Zealand already providing a further $9 million.

So far, more than 250 people have been arrested as Tonga's police launches its war against methamphetamine.

Now the Government is extending that support further. 

"New Zealand is committed to confronting the scourge of criminal gangs and organised crime that cause harm to our communities. It is vital that New Zealand works with all countries in the Pacific to secure the safety of our neighbourhood," Mr Peters said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A special taskforce has also seized more than 30kgs of the drug in a wide-ranging operation. Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement was made today during a visit by Tonga Minister of Police, Hon Mateni Tapueluelu.

New Zealand, Tonga and Australia will jointly fund the programme which will see NZ Police officers seconded into Tonga Police to provide training and technical assistance.

In February 2019, New Zealand signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Australia, Tonga and Fiji to target transnational and organised crime in the Pacific.

The Tonga Police Programme will support leadership development, community policing and ensure that Tonga Police has the right infrastructure to deliver on its mandate of safer Tonga Communities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A critical lack of addiction treatment resources is causing problems in the kingdom, Barbara Dreaver discovers. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
There are reports of multiple victims at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.
At least three dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at garlic festival in California
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
3
Jalpa Amin was confronted by a bloody scene when she rushed to help in Massey this morning.
Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'
4
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
5
Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumatao in the city’s south.
Ihumātao protestors say they won't budge until they meet with Government, Fletcher Building
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of gold bullion bars.

Safe deposit box company gets off with a second warning after failing to keep anti-money laundering records
00:23
The player had just been issued a red card for punching a member of the opposing team.

Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final
Judith Collins.

National's Judith Collins praises Jacinda Ardern's upcoming Vogue cover
00:16
There are reports of multiple victims at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Up to 11 people reportedly shot at garlic festival in California