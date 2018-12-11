Government announces more police support for Tonga to fight transnational crime

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand will provide an additional two years of support to Tonga Police to strengthen its capacity to disrupt transnational crime.

The battle against drugs is one of the Tongan government's highest priorities, boosting police and customs' coffers by more than $1 million each, with New Zealand already providing a further $9 million.



So far, more than 250 people have been arrested as Tonga's police launches its war against methamphetamine.

Now the Government is extending that support further.

"New Zealand is committed to confronting the scourge of criminal gangs and organised crime that cause harm to our communities. It is vital that New Zealand works with all countries in the Pacific to secure the safety of our neighbourhood," Mr Peters said.

The announcement was made today during a visit by Tonga Minister of Police, Hon Mateni Tapueluelu.