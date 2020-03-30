Government announces more essential businesses, including heater and whiteware sellers

The Government has announced more essential goods can be sold during the coronavirus lockdown, with people now able to buy items including heaters and whiteware.

A five column central heating radiator. Source: istock.com

Computer retailers will also be able to sell goods to the public as well.

The change for computer retailers is "in recognition of the need for people to safely isolate, stay connected to one another and work or study from home."

Restrictions are still in place about how these items can be bought with retailers only able to take orders online or by phone and keep storefronts shut.

They can also only take orders for only essential non-food goods.

The Government released a statement on the newly included essential businesses this afternoon.

"The Government indicated at the start of the shutdown that we were considering whether some products could be made available online or by phone and we have decided there are essential non-food products that people should be able to buy so they can safely isolate and stop the spread of Covid-19."

"Essential goods are those that will keep people warm (heaters, blankets), replace key household appliances, and maintain people’s health."

"Examples of essential products are blankets, fridges, heaters and computers or tablets to work from home or do distance learning, or simply connect with people. If people can’t buy these, then we risk people venturing out of their homes more often."

Businesses selling these essential goods must follow the rules below:

1. Only take orders online or by phone and keep storefronts shut.

2. Take orders for only essential non-food goods.

3. Home deliver all essential goods in a contactless way and not allow people to visit stores to select or collect goods.

4. Take all appropriate public health measures to protect their staff and customers (e.g. physical distancing, hygiene basics, appropriate personal protective equipment).

5. Notify MBIE that they meet these conditions and intend to offer essential goods for sale and provide a list of those products.

The Government warns if a business cannot meet these conditions, they should not offer to sell essential goods while the country is at alert level 4.