Government announces the country's first Cross-Government Climate Action Plan

The Government has today announced the country's very first Cross-Government Climate Action Plan.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced the Government's Climate Action Plan at the Green's Annual General Meeting, in response to the Productivity Commission's inquiry into the low emissions economy.

"It will lead to fundamental changes to how we get around our cities, how we heat our homes, how we farm, and how we dispose of waste." Mr Shaw said in a speech.

Mr Shaw says the Government plans on implementing and further developing recommendations such as; establishing a Green Investment Fund to drive investment into clean technologies and jobs, scrutinising all new legislation with a Climate Impact Statement, passing the Zero Carbon Act and establishing the Independent Climate Change Commission.

There will also be upcoming work to review the Building Code where the Government will be looking at how homes and buildings can help fix the climate crisis.

"Our Government is committed to a just and rapid transition to a low emissions economy, because it’s vital that we play our part looking after our planet. We’re already taking action on many of the Productivity Commission’s recommendations. Climate change is an urgent issue requiring an urgent response, to ensure a stable climate for future generations of New Zealanders," James Shaw said.

"Work is well underway to fix the Emissions Trading Scheme and establish an independent Climate Change Commission, reduce the price of electric cars, and require big businesses to report their climate-related financial risks – as the Commission recommended."

"We have shifted billions of dollars of investment away from surprisingly short but exceedingly expensive motorways and into safe walking and cycling, and frequent buses and trains."

The consequences of global warming is said to hit working people and families on low incomes significantly than those who can afford to move further away from the rising seas.

In the past, trade deals have run counter to New Zealand's environmental agreements and responsibilities.