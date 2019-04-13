TODAY |

Government announces changes to Funded Family Care policy

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health

The Government’s announced a raft of changes to the funding policy for carers with a family member or spouse that has high needs due to disability, health conditions, mental health, addiction or old age.

The changes include increasing pay rates for family carers from minimum wage to a maximum of $25.50 per house.

This repeals a law introduced under the previous Government to stop families complaining to the Human Rights Commission or courts if the concern was about a breach in human rights relating to funding decisions, and committing to removing the employer relationship requirement between a disabled person and their family carer.

The changes will come into effect in 2020 after going through a Select Committee process.

“Repealing Part 4A will restore people’s human rights to be involved in decision making, and have the right to complain about policies that affect them and their families,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

The autism community says too many are waiting too long for access to a fundamental right.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Mo'unga said he picked up his hop after kicking from assistant coach Brad Mooar.
Richie Mo'unga has blunt view of new goal-kicking technique - 'Look like a bit of a dick'
2
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
3
Indian loan shark victim allowed to stay in NZ for a year to pay off debt after threats made against family
4
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
5
Hotel dream left in tatters after trucks cause constant noise in Taranaki
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Palmerston North Hospital.

Palmerston North Hospital struggling with influx of emergency patients

Indian loan shark victim allowed to stay in NZ for a year to pay off debt after threats made against family
01:30
Dan Carter is one of the high profile names of people donating to not-for-profit ‘Fix UP Look Sharp’.

Former All Black donates clothes to charity who suit up job-seekers - 'Feel like kings!'
01:55
More than a dozen of the rare Haast Tokoeka kiwi have been found.

Rare discovery of Tokoeka kiwi brings hope for the bird’s survival