Government announces changes to Funded Family Care policy

The Government’s announced a raft of changes to the funding policy for carers with a family member or spouse that has high needs due to disability, health conditions, mental health, addiction or old age.

The changes include increasing pay rates for family carers from minimum wage to a maximum of $25.50 per house.

This repeals a law introduced under the previous Government to stop families complaining to the Human Rights Commission or courts if the concern was about a breach in human rights relating to funding decisions, and committing to removing the employer relationship requirement between a disabled person and their family carer.

The changes will come into effect in 2020 after going through a Select Committee process.