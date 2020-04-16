Government announces $50 million to protect migrant worker rights

The Government is investing $50 million over four years to try improve protecting the rights of temporary migrant workers.

Winston Peters. Source: Getty

The changes will help prevent migrant exploitation, protect migrants, and enforce the law, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Minister for Workplace Relations Andrew Little, and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, said in a statement.

“As set out in the coalition agreement, protecting migrant workers from exploitation is a priority for the Government," Mr Peters said.

“Due to the impacts of Covid-19, many migrants who are on temporary visas and unable to return home may currently find that they are in a more vulnerable position than before the pandemic arrived on our shores.

“This announcement helps migrant workers to better understand their rights and responsibilities when working in New Zealand and provides a clear avenue for help should they find themselves in an exploitative situation.”

The changes will be implemented in stages over the next few years and include.

• Creating a new visa that will support migrants to leave exploitative situations without negatively affecting their immigration status.

• Setting up a new dedicated free phone number, online reporting and better triaging to make it easier to report migrant worker exploitation.

• Higher standards will be required from franchises, labour hire companies and similar businesses where migrant exploitation often occurs.

• Disqualifying people convicted of migrant exploitation and people trafficking from managing or directing a company.

• Preventing exploitative employers from accessing migrant labour in the future by expanding the existing employer stand down list.

• Establishing new immigration and employment infringement offences targeting non-compliant employer behaviour.

• Notifying impacted migrant workers that their employer has been stood down.