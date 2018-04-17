TODAY |

Government announces $32m funding boost to protect survival of Te Reo Māori

Citing a duty to protect the survival of Te Reo Māori, the Government announced today a $32 million investment into Kōhanga Reo services.

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said the funding boost, just days after the release of the Government's so-called "wellbeing budget", will significantly increase wages at the agency, allow volunteers to be paid, update ICT capacity and fund a stock take and repairs of their buildings.

The Minister announced the investment at Te Kōhanga Reo o Ngā Mokopuna in Wellington.

“This is the start of what equality for Kōhanga Reo looks like," he said in a statement. "Kōhanga Reo are being sustained by voluntary work and lower than usual pay rates, and today’s announcement will go some way to recognising the importance of volunteers and staff.

“Te Reo Māori is a tāonga. We have a duty to protect it and Kōhanga Reo are essential to its survival and the first responders to teaching Te Reo Māori to the next generation.”

Mr Davis said the funding is partially a response to issues identified by the Waitangi Tribunal.

“The Crown, through the Ministry of Education, Te Arawhiti and other agencies, has been working through the issues identified by the Tribunal," he said. "Late last year some of the more pressing issues were recognised and these have been addressed in today’s announcement."

Source: 1 NEWS
