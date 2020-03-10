Government announces $2 million in funding for drought-stricken farmers and growers

The Government this morning announced $2 million in funding to support farmers and growers in drought-stricken parts of New Zealand.

It comes as the Government today classified the drought in the North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chathams as a large-scale adverse event.

The last large-scale adverse event classification for drought was in 2013.

"The intensity of the drought and its spread across multiple regions has affected many people and their livelihoods," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said.

The Government said the $2 million package will include:

drought coordinators and additional coordinators where needed;

a feed working group;

expanded psychosocial support, including $90,000 for Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa;

animal welfare information and expertise; and

professional advice for recovery.

"This new funding allows us to boost coordination efforts and activate some additional recovery measures, including for animal welfare and wider rural communities, while also ensuring there is funding to respond to future adverse events," Mr O'Connor said.