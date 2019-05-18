Government announces $183m investment into four Auckland Transport projects

The Government has announced an $183 million investment into four Auckland Transport projects in a bid to help the region’s economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An artist's rendition of the completed Puhinui Rail Station. Source: Auckland Council

Approximately 800 jobs are expected to be generated through the projects, Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced today in a statement.



The projects include the Puhinui Interchange in South Auckland, Stage One of the Ferry Basin Redevelopment project, improvements to the North Western Motorway and a shared path along the Whau River connecting New Lynn and Te Atatū.

The investment will also protect around 200 jobs on the two projects - the Puhinui Interchange and Ferry Basin Redevelopment project - already underway. Both projects are expected to be completed next year.

The investment also frees up $98 million in Auckland Council’s Emergency Budget to be re-invested in other infrastructure projects.

Auckland Transport is currently upgrading Puhinui Station to become a major bus and train interchange, which will include a new 10-minute bus service to Auckland Airport alongside an upgrade of State Highway 20B already underway.

Six new berths are also under construction on the west side of Queens Wharf to better suit Auckland’s growing transport needs. It will also have improved accessibility and accommodate increased passenger numbers.

Two other projects, based in West Auckland, have also been given the green light, Mr Twyford said, including $100 million towards improvements to the North Western Motorway to allow for faster and more frequent bus services, and a $37 million shared path alongside the Whau River connecting New Lynn and Te Atatū.

"The Northwestern Bus Improvements could mean up to 35 minutes saved on a bus trip from Westgate into the city," Mr Twyford said.

The Northwestern Bus Improvements will involve a range of short-term works, including new bus interchanges at Te Atatū Rd, Lincoln Rd and Westgate; local bus stop improvements; and bus priority at motorway interchanges and along motorway shoulders.

"This helps to create a pipeline of projects to support the construction sector and create jobs over time," he said.

Meanwhile, the Te Whau Pathway will also be "extended through New Lynn, from Olympic Park to Ken Maunder Park, and through Te Atatū South, from Laurieston Park to the North Western Cycleway," Ms Genter said.

"This will give these communities an easy and safe way to get around," she said.

"By investing in public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure, not only are we helping people leave the car at home, we are reducing emissions and tackling climate change."

The two projects still require detailed design and consenting work, Mr Twyford said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the projects, saying there has never been a better time.

"These infrastructure projects will create lasting and valuable assets for Auckland," Mr Goff said.

"There is no better time to invest in projects like these than now, when we need to stimulate the economy to get out of the COVID-19 recession and to create jobs.

"Combined the new projects create around 800 new jobs in Auckland - they will also secure an additional 200 jobs because of the certainty this pipeline of work creates for the construction industry.

"This will also support housing intensification in key growth areas of our city like Auckland's northwest, and open up more transport options to the growing employment and commercial precinct in the south."

