Government announces $12m Wellbeing Budget for rheumatic fever initiative

A $12 million Wellbeing Budget is set to help support Māori and Pacific communities to develop their own community-led initiatives in the fight against rheumatic fever, the Government has announced.

"Rheumatic fever is an entirely preventable disease. Māori and Pacific people – particularly children and young people – unfairly bear the greatest burden of rheumatic fever, which can cause debilitating heart disease," Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa said at a pre-budget hearing today.

"Pacific people make up 57 per cent of rheumatic fever cases and Māori make up 37 per cent. This is in stark contrast to the rest of the population which represent just five per cent of cases."

It comes as last year's data suggested that cases of rheumatic fever in the Pacific community was increasing, Ms Salesa said.

The Wellbeing Budget will provide support for "innovative programmes that will reduce the incidence of rheumatic fever among both Māori and Pacific people and support better management of the illness."

The initiative will be centred on the Auckland region, with two-thirds of all rheumatic fever cases occuring in the area, particularly in the south Auckland region.