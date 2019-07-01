Government announces $124m boost for recycling infrastructure, waste levy expansion

The Government has today announced a $124 million investment into recycling infrastructure and a national waste levy scheme expansion.

Source: 1 NEWS

Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage made the announcement today at Green Gorilla in Auckland.

She says New Zealand’s municipal landfills have increased by a staggering 48 per cent in the last decade and “urgent action” is needed.

“As part of the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, the Government is investing $124 million in a number of initiatives across the country,” Ms Sage said.

“This will include plastic recycling and reprocessing plants, weighbridges for improved waste data collection and improved material and community resource recovery plants.”

Ms Sage says the proposed levy increases are likely to have a “minimal impact” on a family’s weekly budget.

The Ministry for the Environment estimates the new levy could increase the cost of the weekly council kerbside rubbish bag by about 25 cents, depending on individual council decisions.

The Government also plans to have a construction and demolition facility opened in Auckland with $3.1 million in support from Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

Ms Sage says the investment will “speed progress in filling the major gaps” in New Zealand’s waste infrastructure while “phasing in an expanded and increased waste levy”.