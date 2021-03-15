TODAY |

Government to announce commencement date of trans-Tasman bubble in two weeks

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government will announce the commencement date of the trans-Tasman bubble after Easter, on April 6, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has just revealed during her weekly post-Cabinet press conference. 

Jacinda Ardern - file. Source: 1 NEWS

"We intend to announce the commencement date... on the 6th of April," Ardern said today. 

Airports are already set up for the bubble, as are airlines and crew. 

Ardern said New Zealand needs to have finalised its framework for how to respond if there are any Covid-19 community cases in Australia, including contract tracing measures for people travelling from Australia. 

Ardern called quarantine-free travel a "key opportunity" for New Zealand.

"We know people want certainty... about what the future looks like."

This morning, Ardern told Breakfast a bubble was "close", but cautioned travellers of getting stranded across the ditch if there is another outbreak. 

Sources told 1 NEWS last week the creation of a bubble in April was a "reasonable timeframe" to expect. 

States in Australia began opening up to quarantine-free travel from New Zealand from October last year. However, New Zealand held back reciprocating, with the Prime Minister at the time citing issues such as wanting to have a whole-of-Australia approach, rather than state-by-state. 

In December, Cabinet agreed in principle to open a travel bubble in the first quarter of 2021. 

Ardern then said "things have changed" over the timing of the bubble due to the Sydney outbreak and the way Australia temporarily closed its borders during New Zealand's community outbreak. 

National had been pushing for the creation of a two-way bubble, launching a petition last week, while leader Judith Collins said "we're going to end up with the death of Queenstown" if one was not opened soon. 

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Anna Whyte
