 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Government allows doctors to prescribe medical cannabis product CBD

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne announced CBD would have restrictions on it use and prescription removed.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:42
3
The Connecticut man killed his seven-month-old baby by throwing him off a bridge in July 2015.

Watch: Baby killer sentenced to 70 years in prison, forced to re-enact throwing son off bridge

00:21
4
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

02:07
5
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

01:46
The fundraising concert for the Manchester bombing victims sold out within minutes.

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert sells out within 20 minutes

Over 10,000 people falsely claimed to be at the original concert to get their hands on free tickets.


00:41
Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne announced CBD would have restrictions on it use and prescription removed.

Restrictions on medical cannabis product CBD to be removed

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne says the changes will bring New Zealand law into line with other countries.

00:36
US President Donald Trump speaks to press at The Whitehouse.

Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

Abandoning the pact will isolate the US from a raft of international allies who spent years negotiating the 2015 agreement.

00:18
The highly anticipated sketch is part of a London special of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

A star studded line up will feature on The Late Late Show's London special including Tom Cruise and David Beckham.


00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ